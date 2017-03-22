Zerto Virtual Replication 5.0 Install Video Series – Step 5 (Final one)

This Video is the last one of Zerto Virtual Replication 5.0 Installation series. If you are new to Zerto here is the quick Introduction – A complete solution for data protection and disaster recovery in a hybrid cloud by connecting disparate technologies with storage and hyper-visor agnostic protection. Simultaneously replicate VMs within your data center, to a secondary data center, and to Microsoft Azure, AWS or Cloud Service Providers. Evolve IT by leveraging new storage technologies such as all flash arrays, remove multiple legacy point solutions for data protection and create hybrid clouds. With one simple solution, Zerto Virtual Replication 5.0 removes the barriers of technology lock-in and the complexity of multiple point solutions to enable endless possibilities

In this module, we are going to discuss the features available for file level restore using the Journal history for both Windows & Linux platforms. Fail over test use cases like Bench marking RTO & checking consistency, Testing Windows updates & application upgrades & Training sandbox for new starters with no prod changes .. etc. If you are worried about creating Disaster recovery success story and make notes for time lines for recovery – do not worry Zerto going to save your life by providing PDF reports along with accurate timings from the console. You can save those reports as an artifact in change management tools to fulfill the audit requirements.

