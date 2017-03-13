Zerto Virtual Replication 5.0 Install Video Series – Step 4

This Video is the fourth one of Zerto Virtual Replication 5.0 Installation series. If you are new to Zerto here is the quick Introduction – A complete solution for data protection and disaster recovery in a hybrid cloud by connecting disparate technologies with storage and hypervisor agnostic protection. Simultaneously replicate VMs within your datacenter, to a secondary data center, and to Microsoft Azure, AWS or Cloud Service Providers.

Evolve IT by leveraging new storage technologies such as all flash arrays, remove multiple legacy point solutions for data protection and create hybrid clouds. With one simple solution, Zerto Virtual Replication 5.0 removes the barriers of technology lock-in and the complexity of multiple point solutions to enable endless possibilities

First post here – Step 1

Second post here – Step 2

Third post here – Step 3

In this module, we are going to cover the creation of Virtual Protection Grup (VPG) and options available while grouping the VM’s for Disaster Recovery.

Unit of replicating VMs

Consistency grouping

VMs recovered together to same point in time

Tyically created 1 per application stack

