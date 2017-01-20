Zerto Virtual Replication 5.0 Install Video Series – Step 1

Let’s learn more about Zerto Installation and you may know what is Zerto Virtual Replication 5.0?, if not here is the quick Introduction – A complete solution for data protection and disaster recovery in a hybrid cloud by connecting disparate technologies with storage and hypervisor agnostic protection. Simultaneously replicate VMs within your own datacenter, to a secondary datacenter and to Microsoft Azure, AWS or 300 different Zerto Cloud Service Providers, all with only seconds of data loss and any point in time automated recovery. Evolve IT by leveraging new storage technologies such as all flash arrays, remove multiple legacy point solutions for data protection and create hybrid clouds. With one simple solution Zerto Virtual Replication 5.0 removes the barriers of technology lock-in and the complexity of multiple point solutions to enable endless possibilities

This is the first step and I will try to cover other steps in future posts. This video describes checklist, pre-requisites and VM hardware specifications. We have two types of installation methods.

Express – Local SQL DB

Custom – Dedicated SQL DB server

