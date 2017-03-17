VMware NSX and vRNI Enabling Customer Operations

It’s always important to use right tools to analyze the Infrastructure for Compute or Network. vRealize Operations Manager helping many customers to perform capacity planning for Compute stack. But is there any tool for Network stack? VMware released vRealize Network Insight (vRNI) to club with NSX for making the Network assessments easy and help the Customer to choose the powerful SDN solution in the market. vRealize Network Insight (vRNI) is a product for delivering intelligent operations for your software-defined networking and security environment. Today’s tools for monitoring the dataflow for optimum East-West traffic can be challenging and time consuming since they involve manual processes but vRNI is able solve that problem.

In short, it does what vRealize Operations does for your virtualized environment, but only to the SDN environment. With the help of this product you can optimize network performance and availability with visibility and analytics across virtual and physical networks. Provide planning and recommendations for implementing micro-segmentation security, plus operational views to quickly and confidently manage and scale VMware NSX deployment.

