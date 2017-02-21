Zerto Virtual Replication 5.0 Install Video Series – Step 3

This is third video of Zerto Virtual Replication 5.0 Installation series. You can find the first post here – Step 1 & Second post here – Step 2 and If you are new to Zerto here is the quick Introduction – A complete solution for data protection and disaster recovery in a hybrid cloud by connecting disparate technologies with storage and hypervisor agnostic protection. Simultaneously replicate VMs within your own datacenter, to a secondary datacenter and to Microsoft Azure, AWS or Cloud Service Providers, all with only seconds of data loss and any point in time automated recovery. Evolve IT by leveraging new storage technologies such as all flash arrays, remove multiple legacy point solutions for data protection and create hybrid clouds. With one simple solution Zerto Virtual Replication 5.0 removes the barriers of technology lock-in and the complexity of multiple point solutions to enable endless possibilities

In this module we are going to cover the installation fo Zerto Cloud Appliance (ZCA) for AWS & Azure. Network connectivity is important as we are streching on-prem cloud to Public Cloud platforms.

Azure ZCA requirements:

Standard DS3 V2 VM

Windows 2012+

Deploy from Azure Marketplace (search for Zerto Virtual Replication)

One ZCA for every 150-200 VM’s

AWS ZCA requirements:

M4.xLarge EC2 Instance

Windows 2012+

Deploy manually

One ZCA for every 150-200 VM’s

“Be social and share it in social media, if you feel worth sharing it”

Related

About the author

Related posts