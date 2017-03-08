Licensing Options for “VMware NSX for vSphere 6.3”

Today I got an e-mail from my manager to deploy NSX 6.3 in Lab Infrastructure. I realized there are slight changes in NSX licensing model and thought of writing a blog post to provides information on licensing editions of VMware NSX for vSphere 6.x and list of features associated with the various licensing editions in VMware NSX for vSphere 6.2 and 6.3. NSX capacity usage calculation method only reports for clusters prepared and enabled with DFW and VXLAN. CPU count is number of CPUs (sockets) of all prepared hosts. VM count and Concurrent Users is the count of all powered on VMs in the cluster. NSX usage is reported correctly under the NSX Manager in NSX vSphere Webclient Plugin. Please note under license management in VC the NSX license will report Usage as ZERO.

VMware NSX will be available as a platform with multiple license tiers which are as follows:

NSX Standard Edition – For organizations needing agility and automation of the network

NSX Advanced Edition – For organizations needing Standard, plus a fundamentally more secure data center with micro-segmentation.

NSX Enterprise Edition – For organizations needing Advanced, plus networking and security across multiple domains.

The following table outlines specific functions available by edition. NSX is available as a single download image with license keys required to enable specific functionality.

