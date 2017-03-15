VMware “Hybrid Cloud Assessment” Overview

Take the VMware Hybrid Cloud Assessment (HCA) to help you make better cost decisions as you migrate workloads to private and public clouds. It’s fast and easy. HCA provides cloud cost insights in less than 3 hours. This Video is an overview of VMware’s new Hybrid Cloud Assessment (HCA) for partners. This assessment is extremely helpful when used in conjunction with our vSphere Optimization Assessment (VOA) to provide costing comparison for running your workloads in your Private Cloud or in a Public Cloud. This tool will help you analyze which is the most cost effective place to run your workloads.

Benefits:

Uncover Cost-Saving Opportunities : Reduce public and private cloud deployment costs. Identify reclamation cost savings

Speed Decision Making: On-Premises or Cloud? : Make informed purchasing decisions by quickly comparing private and public cloud costs. Save time in workload run discussions using capacity comparison and ”what if” scenarios

Gain Insight into Existing Cloud Costs : Easily understand the cost of your existing private cloud infrastructure. Quickly assess business spending across multiple public cloud accounts and providers

Share Data with Confidence : Establish IT as strategic business partner by sharing actual costs with line-of-business leaders. Quantify cloud consumption across business groups, applications, and services

“Be social and share it with social media, if you feel worth sharing it”

Related

About the author

Related posts