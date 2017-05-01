VMware Cloud Foundation Technical Introduction

See how VMware Cloud Foundation brings together the core SDDC building blocks of compute virtualization (with VMware vSphere), storage virtualization (with VMware vSAN) and network virtualization (with VMware NSX), together with the automation capabilities of the VMware SDDC Manager, into a new unified SDDC platform that provides a vastly simplified SDDC experience. Cloud Foundation can be deployed on-premises in a private cloud or run as a service from the public cloud.

Key Benefits:

VMware Cloud Foundation drastically simplifies the path to the hybrid cloud, while increasing admin productivity and reducing overall TCO. Customers who deploy VMware Cloud Foundation gain the following key benefits:

• Up to 6-8x faster time to market by eliminating complex processes around system design, testing, bring-up and configuration

• Increases admin productivity by up to 2x by automating Day 2 operational tasks such as patching, updates and monitoring

• Reduces overall TCO of private cloud deployments by up to 30-40%

• Eliminates hardware costs when consumed as a service on the public cloud

