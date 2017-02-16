VMware Validated Designs Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Overview

The VMware Validated Design for Software-Defined Data Center supports active/active dual-regions with each region being comprised of a single availability zone. In this design, the foundation components, such as the management and shared edge/compute pods are deployed in each region were their specific instances of vCenter Server, Platform Services Controllers, NSX Managers and vRealize Log Insight clusters are also deployed. Additional compute pods may be deployed in each region to actively run business workloads. One region is designated as the “primary” region and the other as the “secondary” or “recovery” region. The Software-Defined Data Center management, automation and operations are deployed in the primary region and configured to failover to the secondary region in the event of a disaster.

These include vRealize Operations, vRealize Automation, and vRealize Business for Cloud. Business workloads running in a region affected by a disaster will become unavailable. The management, automation, and operations solutions will failover from the primary region to the secondary region. Once that is complete the impacted business workloads can then be recovered or re-deployed to resume business operations.

“Be social and share it in social media, if you feel worth sharing it”

Related

About the author

Related posts