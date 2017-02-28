VMware Fling – “IO-INSIGHT”

VMware Flings make Administrator job easy as they help them to analyze the problem quickly and provide solution to Customer. Let’s take a look at newly added VMware Fling which helps us to troubleshoot VM Storage I/O related problems. VMware IOInsight is a tool to help people understand a VM’s storage I/O behavior. By understanding their VM’s I/O characteristics, customers can make better decisions at storage capacity planning and performance tuning. IOInsight ships as a virtual appliance that can be deployed in any vSphere environment and an intuitive web-based UI allows users to choose VMDKs to monitor and view results. Let’s appreciate Midhun, Nidhi & Sankaran for creating such good fling from VMware team.

Where does IO-Insight help?

Customers may better tune and size their storage

When contacting VMware Support for any vSphere storage issues, including a report from IOInsight can help VMware Support better understand the issues and can potentially lead to faster resolutions

VMware Engineering can optimize products with better understanding of various customers’ application behavior

IOInsight captures I/O traces from ESXi and generates various aggregated metrics that represent the I/O behavior. The IOInsight report contains only these aggregated metrics and there is no sensitive information about the application itself. In addition to the built-in metrics computed by IOInsight, users can also write new analyzer plugins to IOInsight and visualize the results. A comprehensive SDK and development guide is included in the download bundle. You can download it form below page.

