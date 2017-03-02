VMware Private Cloud Solution for SAP – Overview

Do you want to run production SAP software that supports your core business in a virtual environment? Running software applications in a virtualized VMware environment is now a mainstream best practice that allows organizations to save time, money, energy, and space. By combining the power of the SAP HANA and S/4HANA in-memory database platforms with VMware vSphere—the foundation of vCloud Suite—organizations can achieve faster time-to-value, better service levels, and lower TCO for their SAP HANA production environments with full SAP and VMware support.

SAP supports the scale-up deployment of SAP HANA for production use on VMware vSphere 6.0, part of the VMware vCloud Suite. Customers can now achieve the benefits of virtualization for SAP HANA environments while leveraging all the components of vCloud Suite 6.0 to build and run a vSphere-based private cloud.

