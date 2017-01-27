StorageHub – New portal for Storage and availability Products

Storagehub.vmware.com offers a powerful way to peruse publications, product information and operations information for Virtual SAN, Site Recovery Manager, vSphere Replication and Virtual Volumes. VMware web portal offering technical information about storage and availability products. This portal has Storage and Availability technical documents and other informational materials, covering VMware vSAN, Virtual Volumes, and Site Recovery Manager.

If you need to design POC for vSAN and you are looking for information such as VMware Virtual SAN Network Design – VMware Virtual SAN Design and Sizing Guide – VMware Virtual SAN Layer 2 & 3 Network Typologies – vSAN Stretched Cluster Bandwidth Sizing – iSCSI Target Usage Guide. All this information is available in single page of this portal which helps you to prepare the POC requirements to your Customers.

Core functionality includes:

Easy to navigate online documents, e.g. operations guide sand FAQs

Rich multimedia – embedded video, dynamic info graphics, and more

Global search, including tag-based searches

Export documents to PDF for offline viewing of the most current information

Or use Offline Mode to read on any device even without internet access

Dynamic sizing for optimal mobile or desktop viewing

Easily filter for the most recent or trending information

By switching to an online documentation style, VMware team now has more ability to ensure content is up to date and it is easily edited to flesh out information in a timely and dynamic fashion. You can look through different use cases, frequently asked questions, reference architectures and other types of material, as suits your level of understanding and interest.Please check out storagehub.vmware.com today for information about VMware’s storage and availability products.

