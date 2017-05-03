Zerto: “5 Simple Steps to Replace DR Site with Azure”

With over 1 million active users Amazon Web Services (AWS) is fast becoming the new norm for many IT services. To capitalize on the benefits of running workloads in AWS many organizations have, or are consideration migration projects for their workloads that would most benefit from running in the public cloud. The size of the data set and number of the workloads being migrated to AWS varies, but the same key challenges remain when performing migrations to AWS from on premise virtualization platforms like VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V

Migrations to Amazon Web Services

Zerto Virtual Replication solves all of the challenges of migrating any size data set and number of VMs making it an indispensable solution for migrations of on premise workloads to the cloud with AWS. Utilizing simple scalable software that can be installed in minutes with no downtime, Zerto Virtual Replication enables seamless migration projects to be completed in a fraction of the time required by other solutions.

The key benefits of using Zerto Virtual Replication to migrate to AWS are:

Migrate from VMware vSphere 4.0 onwards or Microsoft Hyper-V Server 2012 R2 to AWS

Complete any scale migration project on-time with ease

Initial synchronization without snapshots enabling background initial-synchronization with no impact

Continuous data replication delivers an RPO of seconds

Migrate tens to hundreds of VMs simultaneously with the replica data seconds of lag behind production

Maximum bandwidth usage of the replication configured on a time schedule

Replica data stored in S3 storage and automatically converted to EC2 instances upon move or test

Multi-VM application migrations to the same point in time using Virtual Protection Group (VPG) technology

Automatic IP-reconfiguration with VPC, subnet and security group configuration mapping

Migration testing with no-impact in production utilizing the failover testing capability

Summary:

In comparison to per-VM, snapshot based or offline data copy methods, no other solution can match the features, speed and efficiency of Zerto Virtual Replication for migrating tens to hundreds of VMs simultaneously to the cloud with AWS, saving significant time in migration projects by moving large data sets and VMs quickly and efficiently.

