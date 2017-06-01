Your Vote Matters – Top vBlog 2017 Contest

Eric Siebert with is organizing a TOP VMware vBlog voting competition and my blog “www.vmwareguruz.com” also part of the contest. You can pick 12 of your favorite blogs and then rank them in your order of preference. The results will be weighted with a #1 ranking getting 12 points and a #12 ranking getting 1 point. Point totals will be tabulated and from them the top 50 will be determined. Here’s your chance to show your appreciation to the bloggers for all their hard work by picking your favorites which will determine the Top vBlogs for 2017. VMwareGuruZ published the content based on most of VMware Administrators point of view to understand what’s new in vSphere products to real time Interview questions.

I believe the words – “Knowledge is the only form of capital that doesn’t get smaller when you share it” and VMwareGuruZ.com is the platform to share my skills

You can give your valuable vote for my blog HERE

The criteria for the categories to see if your blog qualifies for them are as follows:

Best New Blog – Blog must have been started in 2016

– Blog must have been started in 2016 Best Storage Blog – Must have greater than 50% posts as storage-related

– Must have greater than 50% posts as storage-related Best Independent Blog – Must not work for VMware or a Technology Partner (i.e. EMC, IBM, Unitrends, etc.), basically this means customers, resellers and integrators only.

– Must not work for VMware or a Technology Partner (i.e. EMC, IBM, Unitrends, etc.), basically this means customers, resellers and integrators only. Best Scripting Blog – Must have greater than 50% posts as scripting related

– Must have greater than 50% posts as scripting related Best VDI Blog – Must have greater than 50% posts as VDI related

– Must have greater than 50% posts as VDI related Best Podcast – Easy one, you must have a podcast

– Easy one, you must have a podcast Best Female Blogger – Special recognition for women in tech, must be a female blogger

When casting your votes please keep the following in mind about the blogs.

Longevity – Anyone can start a blog but it requires dedication, time & effort to keep it going. Some bloggers start a blog only to have it fall to the wayside several months later. Things always come up in life but the good bloggers keep going regardless of what is happening in their life.

– Anyone can start a blog but it requires dedication, time & effort to keep it going. Some bloggers start a blog only to have it fall to the wayside several months later. Things always come up in life but the good bloggers keep going regardless of what is happening in their life. Length – It’s easy to make a quick blog post without much content, nothing wrong with this as long as you have good content in the post that people will enjoy. But some bloggers post pretty long detailed posts which takes a lot of time and effort to produce. The tip of the hat goes to these guys that burn the midnight oil trying to get you some great detailed information.

– It’s easy to make a quick blog post without much content, nothing wrong with this as long as you have good content in the post that people will enjoy. But some bloggers post pretty long detailed posts which takes a lot of time and effort to produce. The tip of the hat goes to these guys that burn the midnight oil trying to get you some great detailed information. Frequency – Some bloggers post several times a week which provides readers with lots of content. This requires a lot of effort as bloggers have to come up with more content ideas to write about. Frequency ties into length, some do high frequency/low length, some do low frequency/high length, some do both. They’re all good and require a lot of time and effort on the bloggers part.

– Some bloggers post several times a week which provides readers with lots of content. This requires a lot of effort as bloggers have to come up with more content ideas to write about. Frequency ties into length, some do high frequency/low length, some do low frequency/high length, some do both. They’re all good and require a lot of time and effort on the bloggers part. Quality – It all comes down to whats in the blog post regardless of how often or how long the blog posts are. After reading a blog post if you come away with learning something that you did not previously know and it benefits you in some way then you know you are reading a quality post. Good quality is usually the result of original content, its easy to re-hash something previously published elsewhere, the good bloggers come up with unique content or put their own unique spin on popular topics.

Related

About the author

Related posts