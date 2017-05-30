VMware NSX-T Overview – Network Snapshots?

In much the same way that server virtualization pro-grammatically creates, snapshots, deletes and restores software-based virtual machines (VMs), NSX-T network virtualization pro-grammatically creates, snapshots, deletes, and restores software-based virtual networks. With network virtualization, the functional equivalent of a network hypervisor reproduces the complete set of Layer 2 through Layer 7 networking services (for example, switching, routing, access control, fire-walling, QoS) in software. As a result, these services can be pro-grammatically assembled in any arbitrary combination, to produce unique, isolated virtual networks in a matter of seconds.

NSX-T works by implementing three separate but integrated planes: management, control, and data. The three planes are implemented as a set of processes, modules, and agents residing on three types of nodes: manager, controller, and transport nodes.

Every node hosts a management plane agent.

The NSX Manager node hosts API services. Each NSX-T installation supports a single NSX Manager node and does not support an NSX Manager cluster.

NSX Controller nodes host the central control plane cluster daemons.

NSX Manager and NSX Controller nodes may be co-hosted on the same physical server.

Transport nodes host local control plane daemons and forwarding engines.

