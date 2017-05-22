NSX FLING: AUTOPOLOGY – WYSIWYG (What-You-See-Is-What-You-Get)

Another fling released by VMware R&D team for NSX and who knows, it may become a feature in next version 🙂 and here are the details about this FLING. NSX is a very powerful network virtualization platform that allows the users to spin up large scale complex networks within seconds. For new users, the inventory-based interface that NSX exposes might be a little overwhelming. To ease the network creation process and the workloads’ attachment to such networks we present ‘Autopology’ – a graphical interface aimed to complement NSX and simplify workflows for customers and people stepping into the realm of virtual networking. Currently it only supports NSX-T(ransformers), so it’s not for everyone. I have high hopes that this is just the first step and that it will eventually land in the native NSX interface. Autopology requires the server component to be installed on a Linux machine in your datacenter and you can design / deploy the topologies using the Autopology’s web interface which connects to the Autopology server.

What Autopology Offers

Drag and drop interface to create logical networks so that the customers can design topologies tuned to their environments

Single click replication of sections of topologies

Ability to view the drawn network for future reference

Ability to easily navigate to NSX Manager interface to further customize the logical entities as and when needed

Ability to attach multiple VMs to logical entities. VMs could be residing on ESX or KVM hypervisors

Benefits

One cohesive view to design logical networks as opposed to filling out tedious forms across multiple views

Intelligent defaults help bypass advanced configuration for network objects

Rapid scaling of logical networks

Inventory of workloads across multiple hypervisors

Combine compute and network in a single view

How to Install?

1) Download the autopology-1.0.20170421-py2-none-any.whl package from this page on the Ubuntu 16.04 machine

2) Install the package on Ubuntu 16.04 machine using the command

pip install autopology-1.0.20170427-py2-none-any.whl

3) Start Autopology Server using the command:

autopology.server

4) Follow the prompts to complete server startup

5) Post install, use the Autopology Web Interface URL, typically, https://<Ubuntu machine ip>:<port number> to design and deploy NSX topologies.

