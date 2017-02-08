“VMware vExpert 2017” – Third Year to Earn This Award

VMware describes the vExpert title as going to “individuals who have significantly contributed to the community of VMware users over the past year.” These titles go to individual people, not employers, and candidates for the vExpert program have to be committed to sharing passion and knowledge for VMware technology. Each of these vExperts have demonstrated significant contributions to the community and a willingness to share their expertise with others. It has been an exciting day, VMware has announced the complete list of VMware vExperts for this year 2017. I’m privileged and honored to say that I have been recognized as a vExpert for the third year running. My sincere thanks to my blog readers and visitors of “www.vmwareguruz.com“.

vExpert contribution is not always blogging or Twitter as there are many public speakers, book authors, CloudCred task writing, script writers, VMUG leaders, VMTN community moderators and internal champions among this group. This year the Community of VMware vExperts has a dedicated portal to manage vExpert NFR keys, access opportunities with manufacturers and working with the VMware engineering team. I am sincerely grateful to whole VMware team for making me a vExpert for a 3rd time and I look forward to continuing my work with communities and VMware.The list of global VMware vExperts 2017 announcement can be found in the VMware Blog & vExpert Directory. Once again I would like to say thanks to Corey Romero, and the VMware Social Media & Community Team for their good job, keep it up guys!

Benefits and Activities throughout the program year the awardees will receive

vExpert certificate

Permission to use the vExpert logo on cards, website, etc for one year

Access to a private directory for networking, etc.

Exclusive gifts from various VMware partners

Access to private betas (subject to admission by beta teams)

365-day eval licenses for most products

Private pre-launch briefings

Private briefings from tier 1 alliance partners

Blogger early access program for vSphere and some other products

Featured in a public vExpert online directory

Access to vetted VMware & Virtualization content for your social channels.

Related

About the author

Related posts