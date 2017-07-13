VMware NSX and the Data Center Network Evolution

Are you new to VMware NSX Technology? Do you want to know how the Network Architecture models from 1990’s? Here is the good explanation from triple-CCIE Gustavo Santana. VMware NSX is foundational to the software-defined data center and completes the virtualization infrastructure, enabling IT to move as fast as the business demands without compromising the security or availability of critical applications. NSX embeds networking and security functionality typically handled in hardware directly into the hypervisor, delivering the operational model of a virtual machine for networking and security and unlocking the ability for IT to move at the speed of business.

Can VMware NSX solve the main architectural challenges of current data center networks?

Watch this short video from Gustavo Santana (author, VCIX-NV, triple-CCIE, and NSX SE Manager for Latin America) to understand how VMware NSX can positively influence on the architecture of physical data center networks. Here are some of the topics addressed by Santana:

* The evolution of data center networks from the 1990s to the 2010s

* Benefits and challenges of each evolution phase (STP-based, Multi-chassis, fabrics)

* An architectural perspective of VMware NSX

* A new proposed architecture for data center networks

