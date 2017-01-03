VMware Cloud on AWS Deeper Dive (Technical Preview)

VMware Cloud on AWS will be a new solution that makes it easy for customers to run VMware workloads on the AWS Cloud. VMware Cloud on AWS is the only VMware-delivered, sold and supported service available on a leading public cloud. Customers will be able to use VMware’s virtualization and management software to seamlessly deploy and manage VMware workloads across all of their on-premises and AWS environments. Dig a little deeper to see how the VMware SDDC stack runs on AWS to provide a consistent operational hybrid model that delivers capacity and services on demand. Includes a look into networking configuration options and the power of elastic DRS (eDRS) and auto remediation.

