Securing Bare-metal Workloads with VMware NSX

VMware NSX Data Center is the industry’s most widely deployed network virtualization platform for the enterprise data center, adopted by more than 4,500 customers globally. NSX Data Center enables customers to design, build, and operate next-generation policy driven data centers that connect, secure, and automate traditional and modern applications, and help protect applications and data through security that is an intrinsic part of the infrastructure. With the latest update, NSX Data Center will include new container and bare metal capabilities that will be able to provide consistent networking services to all applications and deployment models. Container integration rapid-releases will enable global security and more to new app platforms (e.g. PKS).

VMware is also adding new accelerated performance optimizations for distributed workloads, which will better support telco/network functions virtualization environments. In this demo, we’ll walk through how VMware NSX is able to extend its Distributed Firewalling capabilities for providing micro-segmentation to bare-metal systems using the same centralized management approach pioneered for virtualized workloads. This consistent security policy system, reduces operational complexity, and provides a uniform experience for implementing security policy in the organization regardless of type of workload.

