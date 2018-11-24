Nutanix | Xi Leap DRaaS -Disaster Recovery Service delivered by Xi Cloud

Moving from traditional VMware technologies to Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) is really a fun to learn new things which I’m currently going through at Nutanix. I moved to Nutanix technologies this year and got some good understanding about their storage stack and now extending my learning to their Xi Cloud solutions. This post I will try to cover the basics for their Disaster Recovery service offering with the name Xi Leap. Xi Cloud Services will be operated by Nutanix and delivered from data centers in the U.S., located in Northern Virginia and San Francisco Bay Area.

Leap Disaster Recovery (DR) Service offers a fully integrated DR-to-cloud solution that rapidly and intelligently protects the applications and data in your Nutanix environment without the need to purchase and maintain a separate infrastructure stack. Organizations are constantly under increasing pressure to provide always-on availability of applications and services. Meeting these expectations calls for an IT resilience strategy that protects against unexpected disruptions that can take services offline and disrupt business operations. Organizations must employ a DR strategy that does not merely protect data, but also provides fully automated failover and an ability to routinely test recovery plans.

However, many organizations remain daunted by the cost and complexity associated with operating a secondary data center for DR purposes. DR-to cloud solutions offer attractive economics, but adoption is often hindered by the complexity involved in migrating workloads between the data center and public clouds. The Leap Service offers a fully integrated DR-to-cloud solution that rapidly and intelligently protects the applications and data in your Nutanix environment without the need to purchase and maintain a separate infrastructure stack. By utilizing the same platform on-premises and in the recovery site, Leap fully eliminates the need for complex translation of constructs, policies and data models across environments.

BUILT-IN DISASTER RECOVERY Leap is natively built-in to the Nutanix Platform, eliminating the need to painstakingly fuse multiple products to protect your environment. DR planning, set up and monitoring are managed within Prism, so there is no learning curve. INSTANT PLANNING & ONBOARDING Onboarding is done in 3 simple steps: 1. Xi Account creation – Use an existing MyNutanix ID to create a Xi account 2. Replication policies – Setup rule-based, VM-centric protection policies and selectively protect specific workloads based on recovery point objectives (RPO) requirements 3. Recovery plan – Create automated plans for recovery of workloads, controlling boot sequencing of virtual machines. Custom scripts can be included in recovery plans to automate any set of actions such as VM customization or firewall configuration

